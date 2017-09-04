GoAir CEO Prock Schauer to quit next year, contract expires in June 2018

Wadia Group-owned Go Air is likely to witness a management change as the airline is unlikely to renew the contract of its CEO Wolfgang which expires in June 2018.

The latest development comes at a time when the airline is planning to launch international operations. The non-renewal of Schauer's contract comes as a surprise to many in the aviation industry as he was promoted to the position of managing director last year and was overseeing the launch of overseas operations. Under his tenure, the airline has remained consistently profitable and has clocked a profit of Rs 300 crore in FY17.

In the wake of its CEO's departure, the company is realigning its existing management structure. Primary operational departments like finance, human resource, sales and revenue management will be handled by former Vodafone executive Anand Sahai who joined the airline in July. Prior to joining the Wadia Group-promoted carrier, Sahai was spearheading the launch of a multinational energy drink major as its country manager.

While the airline hunts for its new CEO, chairman, and Managing Director Jehangir Wadia is likely to remain in command. Go Air appointed as its CEO in 2005 after the resignation of expat Giorgio De Roni. is the second stint for as the head of an airline in India. The Austrian also served as CEO of Jet Airways from 2003 to 2009 after which he left to join Lufthansa-owned British Midland in the UK.

often had trouble in retaining executives and Prock Schauer’s exit will again highlight the lack of stability at the top. is the fourth CEO and the third expat since the airline's inception in 2004. Edgardo Badiali was appointed in 2008 but quit a year later after which Kaushik Khona was brought in from group company Bombay Dyeing. After that, the airline appointed Giorgio De Roni in 2011 who quit in 2015 following which Prock-Schauer took charge.

A former expat CEO who served at an Indian airline said that GoAir’s lack of stability at the top is one of the reasons for its slow growth. “Apart from one rare exception, they have been going through CEOs like a revolving door, it appears they would be a good investment for a foreign carrier who wants to establish a foothold in India,” he said.

has been operating for 13 years but just has 8.9 percent share of the domestic market. The airline recently ordered 144 A320 neo planes, of which it has received five.