Chennai-based Sree Fund and Finance evaded around Rs 1,100 crore in taxes, the found during multiple raids conducted in the last four days.

The searches were conducted in 76 locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Bengaluru. “Searches were stopped temporarily, actions will start again from Monday, ” said the official adding that the company has agreed to pay the tax, penalty and others.

Gokulam is a Chennai-based company and is mainly into chit fund and finance business.