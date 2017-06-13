Google aims to have 41mn Indian SMBs under 'Digital Unlocked' programme

Digital Unlocked is a training programme for creating awareness about digitisation among SMBs

Digital Unlocked is a training programme for creating awareness about digitisation among SMBs

aims to bring some 41 million Small and Medium Businesses under its umbrella, those which are still alienated from the world through their Unlocked programme.



"According to a estimate, there are 51 million in the country out of which 10 million are either available in search or maps of Google," Google's director of marketing solutions, Shalini Girish, said here today.



Unlocked is a training programme for creating awareness about digitization among SMBs, which started in January.



Google, along with the FICCI, plans to conduct 5000 offline classroom training programmes and take forward recognising with SMB Heroes programme.

Press Trust of India