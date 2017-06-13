Company
Google aims to have 41mn Indian SMBs under 'Digital Unlocked' programme

Digital Unlocked is a training programme for creating awareness about digitisation among SMBs

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Google India aims to bring some 41 million Small and Medium Businesses under its umbrella, those which are still alienated from the digital world through their Digital Unlocked programme.

"According to a government estimate, there are 51 million SMBs in the country out of which 10 million are either available in search results or maps of Google," Google's director of marketing solutions, Shalini Girish, said here today.



Digital Unlocked is a training programme for creating awareness about digitization among SMBs, which started in January.

Google, along with the FICCI, plans to conduct 5000 offline classroom training programmes and take forward recognising SMBs with SMB Heroes programme.

