Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL images, specs, features leaked: Know more

Google is set to unveil the next iteration of Pixel smartphones on October 4. Along with smartphones, the search engine giant is also expected to unveil a refreshed virtual reality (VR) headset, a laptop and possibly a mini connected speaker.

Talking about the upcoming smartphones, the recent leaks from a famous technology tipster Evans Blass highlights the specifications and photo renders of next-generation Pixel devices.

According to a blog post written by Evan Blass, the next iteration of Pixel devices will see two models – and XL. Unlike last year’s Pixel devices, which were made by Huawei, the upcoming and XL will be made by HTC and LG, respectively. Both the smartphones are expected to boast Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC and run on Google Android Oreo customised for Pixel devices out of the box.

2 Photo: Evan Blass In terms of features, the smartphone is expected to come with a 5-inch fullHD display. The phone would likely come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants with 4 GB RAM. While competitors have moved to dual-camera set-ups, the next generation is expected to still sport a single 12-megapixel rear shooter, and a front camera of unknown pixel size.

2 XL Photo: Evan Blass Also, the XL is expected to house a large 6-inch QHD+ screen of an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is a possibility that the phone also houses pressure-sensitive sensors in the chassis – something that we earlier saw in the HTC U1.

Both the smartphones are also expected to house stereo speakers.