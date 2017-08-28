JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Note8 and its S-Pen feature
Business Standard

Google Pixel vs Apple iPhone 8: Know everything about much awaited devices

The devices shall demonstrate the new operating system capabilities, apart from hardware prowess

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

iPhone

Google and Apple are gearing up to unveil their next generation smartphones soon -- Pixels and iPhones. The next iteration of Pixel devices and iPhones are the most awaited smartphones this year.

This year, Apple is expected to launch two upgraded versions of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus i.e. iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, and an anniversary edition ‘iPhone 8’ that has been hitting the rumour mills and is touted to feature dual rear camera and curved edge-to-edge OLED screen. The next generation iPhones are speculated to feature screen size ranging from 4.7-inch to 5.8-inch.

The iPhone 8 is speculated to feature faster A11 processor, designed on 10nm production unit, iOS 11, virtual home button, cameras with augmented reality app support, 3D facial recognition and infrared sensor for face recognition in low-light.

As for pricing, reports hint that the basic version of the next generation iPhones may cost in excess of $1,000.

Coming to Google devices, this year the Pixel line-up may see two new models. The Pixel range is speculated to feature a 5-inch device and a 5.5-inch model. A recent report reveals that the Pixel smartphones may feature enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor. If comes true, Google Pixel devices will be among the first smartphones to feature the new processor.

The next generation of Google Pixels are speculated to be manufactured by LG and, therefore, are speculated to feature screen in 18:9 aspect ratio.

Now that Google’s latest operating system ‘Android Oreo’ is official, it is but confirmed that the Pixel smartphones will run on Android 8.0 out of the box.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements