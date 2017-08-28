Google Pixel vs Apple iPhone 8: Know everything about much awaited devices

Google and Apple are gearing up to unveil their next generation soon -- Pixels and iPhones. The next iteration of Pixel devices and iPhones are the most awaited this year.

This year, Apple is expected to launch two upgraded versions of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus i.e. iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, and an anniversary edition ‘iPhone 8’ that has been hitting the rumour mills and is touted to feature dual rear camera and curved edge-to-edge The next generation iPhones are speculated to feature screen size ranging from 4.7-inch to 5.8-inch.

The is speculated to feature faster A11 processor, designed on 10nm production unit, iOS 11, virtual home button, cameras with augmented reality app support, and infrared sensor for face recognition in low-light.

As for pricing, reports hint that the basic version of the next generation iPhones may cost in excess of $1,000.



Coming to Google devices, this year the Pixel line-up may see two new models. The Pixel range is speculated to feature a 5-inch device and a 5.5-inch model. A recent report reveals that the Pixel may feature enhanced processor. If comes true, Google Pixel devices will be among the first to feature the new processor.

The next generation of Google Pixels are speculated to be manufactured by LG and, therefore, are speculated to feature screen in 18:9 aspect ratio.