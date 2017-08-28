Government gets security details from 12 smartphone firms

As many as 12 including Xiaomi, HTC, Vevo, among others have provided details about their security architecture to the government whereas others such as Apple, Samsung, Sony etc have sought more time to furnish their responses. The government is likely to extend the deadline, which ended on Monday.

In a bid to strengthen and secure cyberspace and digital infrastructure, the government had sought details from over 30 smartphone manufacturers regarding the security practices and architecture they follow while making and selling devices in India.

As per official sources, HTC, Xiaomi, Comio, Vivo, Lenovo, HMD, Mtech, Intex, One Plus, Huawei, Honor, InFocus have submitted the responses whereas Sony, Apple, Samsung and Oppo Mobiles have sought more time to respond.

The government will take a call about which have neither responded nor sought time for extension. It is concerned about data security as most of the Chinese firms making in India have their servers in China, which make the data more vulnerable to hacking and misuse.

Based on the responses, the government would start verification and audit of devices, wherever required. The government has also warned that if the procedures are not followed by the companies, it will impose penalties under provisions of the IT Act.

The government also plans to test and verify devices in India and is upgrading testing facilities in existing labs for the same.