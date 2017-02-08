Grievances galore! Snapdeal, Flipkart on list of firms with most complaints

Data from the National Consumer Helpline show 2,494 complaints received in 3-year period

Two of India’s largest players, and Flipkart, have made it to the list of top-five with the maximum registered complaints in the past three years.



Karan Choudhury and Sanjeeb Mukherjee

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

According to data from the National Consumer Helpline, 2,494 complaints were received against direct selling and during 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17. Complaints were filed against 15-plus companies.The list was given out in response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha. The government said in its reply the Act, 1986, has been enacted to better protect the interests of consumers.Bookmyoffer.com topped the list with 449 complaints. stood at number two with 209 complaints, came third with 175 and came fourth with 157 complaints. Whaaky.com came fifth with 150 complaints.“The provisions of the Act, 1986, cover all goods and services and all modes of transactions, including e-commerce,” said C R Chaudhary, Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in his reply. “A consumer can file a complaint relating to transactions in the appropriate established under the provisions of the Act. There is no proposal to bring in a separate legislation for platforms.”According to the National Consumer Helpline, most of the complaints against range from orders not reaching them, getting broken or damaged products and problems with payments. A chunk of the complaints were against people receiving counterfeit products.“Many of the complaints are very serious as they deal with counterfeiting. The government is extra careful about dealing with such complaints. Also, the helpline tells people to go to the consumer court as well,” said a senior official at the consumer ministry.companies, however, said they get on a daily basis way more complaints that the numbers recorded by the helpline.A senior executive at said: “We receive a lot more complaints daily and solve these as soon as possible. Around 95 per cent of the complaints gets sorted within our system. The number recorded by the government bodies are just a few complaints, where customers might have gone to them. I am sure we solved these problems as well.”The government said while there was no proposal to set up a National Consumer Safety Authority, the Bill introduced in Parliament sought to provide for establishment of a authority to look into unfair trade practices.Under the provisions of the Act, a consumer can file a complaint in the appropriate consumer forum. However, before approaching a consumer forum, there is a mechanism for dispute resolution through the at New Delhi and Online Consumer Mediation Centre in the National Law School India University, Bengaluru.