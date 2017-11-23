Havmor to sell ice cream business to South Korea's Lotte for Rs 1,020 cr

South Korean Lotte Confectionery is all set to enter the Rs 6,000- crore Indian ice cream market by acquiring Ahmedabad-headquartered Ltd (HIL) in an all-stock deal for Rs 1,020 crore.

Turnover of Havmor, which is privately held, is estimated to be around Rs 450 crore. The company worked with its sole financial advisors – KPMG, alongside Veritas Legal and Dhruva Tax consultants, on the deal.

Ankit Chona, managing director, Havmor said,"It was a great offer and we felt that Lotte shared our vision. Also, Lotte can take the brand to the next level."

For now, Chona would focus on running Havmor's 60 eateries and 20 restaurant chain business apart from its premium ice cream cafe brand Huber and Holly. The managing director added that he would continue to run for Lotte for a foreseeable future.

The seven-decade-old company claims to be India's fastest growing ice cream brand over the past five years and operates a significant parlour network across 14 states in India. Havmor makes 150 products from its two plants and has around 30,000 dealers.

Earlier, multinational food had evinced interest in picking up a controlling stake in Havmor which enjoys a 3.5-4 per cent share of the Indian ice cream market which is growing at 10 per cent annually.

$80 billion Lotte Confectionery entered the Indian market in 2004, and runs manufacturing sites in Chennai and Delhi region currently. Its key brands in the Indian market include Choco Pie, Eclairs, Coffee Bite, Lacto King among others.

Some of these brands like Coffe Bite and Lacto King came in Lotte's portfolio when it acquired Murugappa Group company Parry's Confectionery in 2004. The South Korean company as such has presence across diverse sectors including tourism, heavy chemicals, construction and machinery, communication and electronics, trading services etc.

The Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. is the Lotte Group’s flagship Company in Foods and Beverages category. Lotte Confectionery, Korea, was established with 500 employees in 1967 and now has presence in over 70 countries.

Havmor, on the other hand, is led by Ankit Chona, the third generation of the founding family. Recently, Chona was planning to spend around Rs 225-250 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity. A new facility was planned at Faridabad which would cater to northern markets. Existing plants would also be expanded from a capacity of 2,50,000 litres per day(lpd) to 350,000 lpd.