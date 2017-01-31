Here are the 25 biggest H1B sponsors of 2016

India's information technology (IT) sector will face temporary setback to move workers from India to the US with the bill introduced in the US House of Representatives that mandates minimum wages of H1B visa
holders at $130,000, double the current limit.
The 2017 H1B Report is a decent indicator of how the Indian IT
and American IT companies
were placed in terms of average salary and number of LCAs in 2016.
LCA
stands for Labor Condition Application. LCA
is a mandatory document that the H1B Sponsor/ employer needs to file with US Department of Labor before they file the H1B petition with USCIS
(United States Citizenship and Immigration Services)for any non-immigrant worker.
1. Infosys
Average Salary: $81,705
2. Capgemini
Average Salary: $93,213
3. Tata Consultancy Services
Average Salary: $76,099
4. IBM
Average Salary: $87,378
5. Wipro
Average Salary: $70,306
6. Accenture
Average Salary: $81,585
7. Tech Mahindra
Average Salary: $75,879
8. Deloitte Consulting
Average Salary: $122,667
9. Cognizant Technology Solutions
Average Salary: $74,628
10. Microsoft
Average Salary: $129,610
11. HCL America
Average Salary: $84,040
12. Google
Average Salary: $129,997
13. Ernst & Young
Average Salary: $98,722
14. UST Global
Average Salary: $69,819
15. Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Average Salary: $76,755
16. Amazon
Average Salary: $121,850
17. Igate Technologies
Average Salary: $70,209
18. L&T Technology Services
Average Salary: $69,648
19. Syntel Consulting
Average Salary: $71,338
20. JP Morgan Chase
Average Salary: $111,283
21. Apple
Average Salary: $141,294
22. Intel
Average Salary: $107,428
23. Deloitte & Touche
Average Salary: $75,705
24. Hexaware Technologies
Average Salary: $72,336
25. NTT Data
Average Salary: $94,255
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU