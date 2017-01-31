Company
Business Standard

Here are the 25 biggest H1B sponsors of 2016

The 2017 H1B Report is a decent indicator of how the Indian IT and American IT companies were placed

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India's information technology (IT) sector will face temporary setback to move workers from India to the US with the bill introduced in the US House of Representatives that mandates minimum wages of H1B visa holders at $130,000, double the current limit.

The 2017 H1B Report is a decent indicator of how the Indian IT and American IT companies were placed in terms of average salary and number of LCAs in 2016.

LCA stands for Labor Condition Application. LCA is a mandatory document that the H1B Sponsor/ employer needs to file with US Department of Labor before they file the H1B petition with USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services)for any non-immigrant worker.

1. Infosys 
 
Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 25,405
Average Salary: $81,705

2. Capgemini

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 17,479
Average Salary: $93,213

3. Tata Consultancy Services

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 13,134
Average Salary: $76,099

4. IBM

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 12,381
Average Salary: $87,378

5. Wipro

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 10,607
Average Salary: $70,306

6. Accenture

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 9,479
Average Salary: $81,585

7. Tech Mahindra

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 8,615
Average Salary: $75,879

8. Deloitte Consulting

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 7,645
Average Salary: $122,667

9. Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 5,370
Average Salary: $74,628

10. Microsoft

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 5,029
Average Salary: $129,610

11. HCL America

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 4,930
Average Salary: $84,040

12. Google

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 4,897
Average Salary: $129,997

13. Ernst & Young

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 4,625
Average Salary: $98,722

14. UST Global

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 3,170
Average Salary: $69,819

15. Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 3,092
Average Salary: $76,755

16. Amazon

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 2,622
Average Salary: $121,850

17. Igate Technologies

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 2,197
Average Salary: $70,209

18. L&T Technology Services

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,853
Average Salary: $69,648

19. Syntel Consulting

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,847
Average Salary: $71,338

20. JP Morgan Chase

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,765
Average Salary: $111,283

21. Apple

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,660
Average Salary: $141,294

22. Intel

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,647
Average Salary: $107,428

23. Deloitte & Touche

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,646
Average Salary: $75,705

24. Hexaware Technologies

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,634
Average Salary: $72,336

25. NTT Data

Here are the 25 biggest H-1B sponsors of 2016
LCA: 1,253
Average Salary: $94,255

