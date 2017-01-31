Here are the 25 biggest H1B sponsors of 2016

India's information technology (IT) sector will face temporary setback to move workers from India to the US with the bill introduced in the US House of Representatives that mandates minimum wages of holders at $130,000, double the current limit.

The 2017 H1B Report is a decent indicator of how the and were placed in terms of average salary and number of LCAs in 2016.

stands for Labor Condition Application. is a mandatory document that the H1B Sponsor/ employer needs to file with US Department of Labor before they file the H1B petition with (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services)for any non-immigrant worker.

1. Infosys



LCA: 25,405 25,405

Average Salary: $81,705

2. Capgemini

LCA: 17,479 17,479

Average Salary: $93,213

3. Tata Consultancy Services

LCA: 13,134 13,134

Average Salary: $76,099

4. IBM

LCA: 12,381 12,381

Average Salary: $87,378

5. Wipro

LCA: 10,607 10,607

Average Salary: $70,306

6. Accenture

LCA: 9,479 9,479

Average Salary: $81,585



7. Tech Mahindra

LCA: 8,615 8,615

Average Salary: $75,879

8. Deloitte Consulting

LCA: 7,645 7,645

Average Salary: $122,667

9. Cognizant Technology Solutions

LCA: 5,370 5,370

Average Salary: $74,628

10. Microsoft

LCA: 5,029 5,029

Average Salary: $129,610

11. HCL America

LCA: 4,930 4,930

Average Salary: $84,040

12. Google

LCA: 4,897 : 4,897

Average Salary: $129,997

13. Ernst & Young

LCA: 4,625 4,625

Average Salary: $98,722

14. UST Global

LCA: 3,170 3,170

Average Salary: $69,819

15. Larsen & Toubro Infotech

LCA: 3,092 : 3,092

Average Salary: $76,755

16. Amazon

LCA: 2,622 2,622

Average Salary: $121,850

17. Igate Technologies

LCA: 2,197 : 2,197

Average Salary: $70,209

18. L&T Technology Services

LCA: 1,853 : 1,853

Average Salary: $69,648

19. Syntel Consulting

LCA: 1,847 : 1,847

Average Salary: $71,338

20. JP Morgan Chase

LCA: 1,765 1,765

Average Salary: $111,283

21. Apple

LCA: 1,660 1,660

Average Salary: $141,294

22. Intel

LCA: 1,647 1,647

Average Salary: $107,428

23. Deloitte & Touche

LCA: 1,646 1,646

Average Salary: $75,705

24. Hexaware Technologies

LCA: 1,634 1,634

Average Salary: $72,336

25. NTT Data

LCA: 1,253 1,253

Average Salary: $94,255