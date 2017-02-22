Here is what Airtel, Idea and Vodafone are offering to counter Reliance Jio

- Membership: Jio Prime membership is limited to the 100 million existing Reliance Jio users as well as those who join the network before March 31, 2017.
- Cost: All Jio members can enroll prime membership for a one time fee of Rs 99 (which is valid for one year). Additionally, to get the free mobile data and other benefits, users will need to pay another Rs. 303 per month for the next 12 months (which amounts to Rs 10 per day, approximately).
- Subscription: To subscribe, users can go to any Jio store or Jio partner store. Besides, MyJio app and Jio.com website can also be used.
- Commencement: Users can start subscribing to the plan from March 1. It will end on March 31.
- Offers: Under the plan, unlimited mobile data for a year (1GB daily FUP limit), media and content benefits associated with the Jio apps suite are available. "There will be many other attractive deals and offers from both Jio and its partners (for) the Jio Prime members," a statement released by the company said. Like the current offer, Jio Prime will also reduce the internet speed to 128kbps after the 1GB data per day limit is crossed.
- Users who do not subscribe: Reliance Jio users who opt not to subscribe the Jio Prime membership will have to pay for data and other services, but not voice calls (including on roaming).
Vodafone announced seven new 4G plans for prepaid users last month.
- The plan starts at Rs 150 for which user gets 1GB of 4G data valid for 30 days. Similarly, 4G services at Rs 250, 4GB data, at Rs 350, 6GB data, at Rs 450, 9GB data, at Rs 650, 13GB data, at Rs 999 Plan 22GB data and Rs 1500 Plan 35GB data are available for 30 days.
- Unlike Reliance Jio, there is no daily limit in any of the plans.
- Only prepaid customers can avail these plans.
At present, the telecom company has two plans on offer that gives some sort of a competition to Reliance Jio.
- It offers data worth Rs 9,000 for 12 months to customers who switch to Airtel 4G.
- The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset, and who is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer.
- This offer can be availed only till February 28, 2017.
The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.
It has announced a new plan last month under which it is offering 3GB of additional mobile data to customers who switch to new 4G handsets.
- Free data is provided to customers under the new plan will be 3G or 4G, depending on circle and handset. The data will be on 2G in the circles where Idea operates under 3G roaming agreements until 4G is launched.
Users will get all benefits of Rs 499 plan; besides this, they will be able to make free calls during roaming, get 8GB of mobile broadband on 4G handsets and 5GB data on other handsets.