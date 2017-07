producer Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher sales volume.

The company, a unit of the world's No.1 maker, LafargeHolcim Ltd, said consolidated profit rose to Rs 326 crore ($50.65 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 2.46 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the maker to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 259 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's sales volume rose 10.1 percent to 6.74 million tons in the quarter, it said in a statement on Monday.

($1 = 64.3600 Indian rupees)