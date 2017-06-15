HTC U11: A perfectly 'squeezable' smartphone is launching in India tomorrow

Taiwan-based consumer electronics company is gearing up to launch its latest flagship ' U11' in India on Friday. The smartphone features top-tier specifications and seems a flagship smartphone in true sense of the word that can compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and Apple iPhone 7 smartphones.

The can be operated using squeeze-based interactions, a first for any smartphone. In keeping with the human touch, which inspires the phone's squeeze-based interactions, the device has been named “U”11 -- implying a focus on you, rather than it.

Here are the detailed features of smartphone:

U touch - Edge Sense

Few things are as natural and intuitive as the sense of touch. Edge Sense transforms this fundamental sense into a completely new and revolutionary interaction with your phone. With a simple squeeze, Edge Sense lets you easily engage with your phone in an unprecedented yet intuitive way, helping you more naturally enjoy the things you love like taking photos, opening Facebook, or launching any of your favourite apps.

For example, with Edge Sense, launching your camera has never been easier. No more fumbling for buttons or awkward hand positions. No more worrying about dropping your phone while you pose. Just lift, squeeze, smile, and snap.

You can also send texts faster and easier than before. Texting can be impossible when you are on the move, but using Edge Sense for Voice to Text, you can speak your text messages without having to slow down. Lightly squeeze, speak your message and send your texts on the go.

You can even customize the squeeze gesture: open email with just a squeeze. Or launch your favorite game (or any other app). Or pick any one of a host of options. Want even more touch control? Edge Sense gives you the ability to activate advanced touch and use a “short squeeze” as well as a “squeeze and hold” for even more functionality at your fingertips.

And because Edge Sense is based on actual pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including while wearing gloves or in weather such as snow or rain that would normally be a challenge with capacitive buttons.

features liquid glass surface, which is crafted using Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition – a process in which highly refractive minerals are used to create layers that together forms the phone’s back cover.

The new seamless, curved look of is achieved with 3D glass on both front and back. Heating and then bending the glass using extreme pressure results in unique, 3-axis symmetry for a phone that is slim no matter which way you hold it.

has a 5.5-inch quad HD 3D glass screen designed for vivid, crisp images and text in any light – even direct sunlight. The display renders true-to-life colours for purer full-framed viewing experience. The display avoids the cropped pictures or distorted colours at the edge that are the results you can expect from a curved screen.

Plus, is water-resistant, so no need to worry about splashes, spills, or dunks.

Tuned to U - USonic

introduces the latest version of USonic, which now combines Active Noise Cancellation with the ability to tune audio to your unique hearing. By leveraging built-in microphones on the headset and USB-C data connectivity, USonic earbuds map your inner ear with an advanced sonar-like technology and then adapt the sound profile to your unique biology. This creates an incredibly personal and optimized listening experience with vibrant audio shaped specifically for you.

USonic now incorporates Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces disruptions and distractions around you, so you can stay focused on your music. Active Noise Cancellation continuously monitors environmental sound levels, and quickly adjusts to any new noises or disturbances. You’re free to stay focused on your music, videos, or games.

BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition speakers got an upgrade, too. The improved speaker design delivers more loudness and better Dynamic Range Audio. On top, the tweeter now offers an acoustic chamber that allows the highs and mids to sound richer. While below, the woofer sports a new speaker and improved magnetic circuit design for louder, clearer and deeper bass tones. You really have to hear it to believe the power of BoomSound.

The new microphones set-up offer four optimally positioned omni-directional microphones together with new Acoustic Focus technology that brings to you to experience best 3D audio recording quality yet. U11’s microphones work together to record audio from all directions, and when shooting video with Acoustic Focus, you can visually zoom in to target your subject and amplify their specific sounds.

Out of the box, the smartphone will also ship with an USB-C to 3.5mm adapter with a built-in DAC that offers great audio performance and wide compatibility with all other devices and earphones.

Pictures that move U – Camera

has achieved the highest ever rating for a smartphone camera for both photo and video by independent metric DxOMark4. The multi-axis optical stabilization system and super-fast autofocus in all lighting conditions make the camera quick, pictures sharp, and videos smooth. The company has improved the camera and video for a more dynamic exposure range with HDR Boost without the lag, new white balance enhancement, a major reduction in noise, and excellent detail preservation.

introduces Auto HDR Boost to give all the benefits of HDR without the lag. HDR Boost offers clearer, more balanced pictures by taking multiple shots that measure the darkest shadows and brightest highlights without any slowdown. enhances textures and colours, increases visible detail and brings out the best in every shot. When shooting video, Temporal Noise Reduction automatically uses information from the previous and next frames to remove unwanted noise and deliver the clearest video.

Great for serious photographers: incorporates the new UltraSpeed AutoFocus with same full sensor auto-focus technology that’s found in top DSLR cameras, so you can enjoy significantly faster focus speeds, with snappy and delightful performance. In addition, U11’s exceptional optical and electronic stabilization system will keep your photos and video steady and crisp even when your hand is shaking.

The new front camera now combines high-resolution 16MP detail and our UltraPixel light sensitivity for brilliant selfies day or night. It also utilizes the same powerful HDR Boost and noise reduction as the main camera.

The smarter digital companion for U - Sense Companion, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

offers three intelligent companions devoted to you: Sense Companion, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. In mainland China, also offers Baidu DuerOS.

Sense Companion smarter than ever: It will get to know you and your daily patterns over time in order to offer you more convenience every day. For example, Sense Companion is smart enough to notice if you have any late appointments that day and will remind you to recharge while you have time or bring a power bank. It will make sure your phone is running at its optimum speed by suggesting to clear junk files and unused apps for more free space. It will let you know if you need to dress for inclement weather conditions, track your fitness progress relative to your goals, recommend great nearby restaurants at mealtime, and much more.

runs the latest version of Android, so it also includes Google Assistant, the helpful personal assistant powered by Google se arch and services for finding directions, getting answers, managing your tasks, planning your day, and entertainment.

is also the first smartphone on the market to feature hands-free wake word access to Amazon Alexa. By simply asking questions such as “Alexa, what’s the weather today?” or saying things like, “Alexa, turn on my living room lights,” Alexa will respond to your needs anywhere you go, making it easy to control smart home products, ask for news, weather, music, and the 12,000-plus skills in the Alexa skills store. The Alexa voice service is currently available to customers in the United States, U.K., and Germany.

And in mainland China, and Baidu DuerOS have built a strategic partnership to create a voice-based virtual assistant with speech recognition and voice interaction to satisfy Chinese users’ needs, which can better understand Chinese people and help them find what they want.

Powerful U - Processor, RAM and Storage

is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. Every also includes UFS 2.1 for an extremely fast processor paired with the fastest memory performance. Experience Gigabit Class LTE (up to 1Gbps) with the integrated Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, which is designed to deliver fiber optic speeds on the go for lightning-fast music and video downloads and to get almost instant access to the web, social media sites or your content in the cloud. You get 25% faster graphics than the 10, with 35% or 3 hours more video playback, 30% or 8 hours more music playback and 43% or 3.5 hours longer web browsing time via a LTE network6.

A blazing fast processor with amazing camera and incredible USonic sound means you’ll want a lot of storage for apps, games, photos, music, and entertainment: offers 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options, so fun on your phone is always available.

also offers a fingerprint reader for enhanced privacy and security. Requiring just a few minutes to set up, the fingerprint reader will unlock your phone with the press of your finger – making it faster and easier to jot the note, capture the photo, or do anything you want with your phone on a moment’s notice.

The U11, available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, and Solar Red, and will be available worldwide from May 2017 onward.