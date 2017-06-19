I-T Dept orders taking away of $104 mn dividend due to Cairn

Plc today said the Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) has issued an order to Ltd directing it to pay the government any sums that were due to the Edinburg-based company. According to the company, owes $104 million, including historical dividends of $53 million and a further dividend of $51 million after the merger of Cairn India and

The June 16, 2017 direction comes even as on June 9, 2017, a tribunal issued a formal order memorialising the numerous confirmations from the Indian government that the dividends were no longer restricted and authorising that order to be provided to Cairn India, now following the merger of two

In March 2017, Cairn announced that it had received confirmation from the government of India via the tribunal that dividends of $53 million due from Cairn India Limited (CIL) were no longer restricted, and Cairn requested the immediate release of that sum from CIL.

“Notwithstanding this action by the GoI, proceedings are progressing in respect of the group’s claim under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty. Cairn is seeking full restitution for treaty breaches resulting from the expropriation of its investment in India in 2014, the attempts to enforce measures and the failure to treat the Company and its investments fairly and equitably,” the company said in a statement.

Cairn further said it had a “high level of confidence” in its case under the treaty and, in addition to resolution of the dispute, its claim seeks damages equal to the value of the Group’s residual shareholding in CIL at the time it was attached (approximately $1 billion).

The company commenced proceedings against Indian tax authorities in 2015. The seat of the arbitration is The Hague in the Netherlands and final hearings for the tribunal are scheduled for January 2018.

Cairn UK Holdings Limited (“CUHL”), a direct subsidiary of PLC, received an assessment order from the Indian tax authorities relating to the intra-group restructuring undertaken in 2006 prior to the IPO of Cairn India. It cited a retrospective amendment to the Indian tax law introduced in 2012 and claimed Rs 10,200 crore (approximately $1.5 billion) plus interest back dated to 2007 totalling Rs 18,800 crore (approximately $2.8 billion). The total assets of CUHL comprise the group's 9.8% shareholding in Cairn, which has now been converted to a shareholding in and any recovery by the Indian authorities would be limited to such assets, Plc said.