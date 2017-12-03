i2e1: Wifi on a sharing platform

Despite serious efforts by the government to make the Internet available to everyone at a low cost, a significant gap exists in wifi proliferation. Advertisement-based or telecom company-backed wifi models have been attempted but no sustainable model has evolved.

This is where the Delhi-based i2e1 (Information to Every One), a wifi analytics start-up, fits in. Founded in 2015, it has set itself a target of making ubiquitous, low-cost Internet a reality for the Indian masses. Recently, the company raised $3 million in Series A funding led by impact investment firm Omidyar Network ...