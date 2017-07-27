ICICI Bank Q1 net declines 8% to Rs 2,049 cr

Private lender, reported a year-on-year drop in profit for the quarter ending June 2017 with increased (NII).

Standalone of Rs 2,049 crore for the June quarter marked a drop of 8 per cent over Rs 2,232 crore in the year-ago period.

NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose by 8 per cent to Rs 5,590 crore in the April–June quarter, as compared to Rs 5,159 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Other income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,388 crore, as against Rs 3,429 crore in the same period of last year. The bank attributes a decrease of around Rs 206 crore to the exclusion of exchange rate gain related to overseas operations as per the Reserve Bank of India’s April 2017 regulation.

The capital adequacy ratio(CAR) was 17.69 per cent and Tier-I CAR was 14.59 per cent on June 30, 2017.

The bank's asset quality deteriorated with its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising to 7.99 per cent for the June quarter, as compared to 5.28 per cent in the same quarter last year. Net NPA increased to 4.86 per cent as on June 30, 2017, against 3.01 per cent in the same period the year-ago period

The bank’s current and savings account (CASA) ratio improved to 49 per cent, as compared to 45 per cent in the corresponding quarter in 2016. This was led by CASA deposits increasing by 24 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 238,024 crore.

Total advances increased by 3 per cent to Rs 464,075 crore over the year-ago quarter. Total deposits increased by 15 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 486,254 crore.