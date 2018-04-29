JUST IN
Influencing market: Facebook, Instagram preferred channels for influencers
Increased employee productivity a primary driver for digital transformation

53.1% employees say a digital strategy is being executed in a coordinated way across the organisation

Increased employee productivity is a primary driver for digital transformation for 65.6 per cent of the organisations surveyed in Asia-Pacific, above the international average of 62.1 per cent, according to IDC’s Digital Transformation: The Key to Getting it Right report, commissioned by Avaya Holdings Corporation, and released in April this year. Supporting new products and revenue streams and delivering better customer experience were ranked the second- and the third-most important drivers for digital transformation. Some highlights:

First Published: Sun, April 29 2018. 21:25 IST

