Indian firms' drug approvals by US rise 50% in 2017

The growth rate in drug approvals for non-Indian companies is lower at 15.27%

At a time when the US business for the Indian pharmaceutical industry is in slow lane, drug approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have risen sharply. Data collated from the FDA website show between January and June, Indian companies, including their US-based subsidiaries, received 141 drug approvals. This is significantly higher than the 94 approvals received during the same period last year. Among the companies that received approvals this year are Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila and its subsidiaries), Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Gland Pharma, and ...

Sohini Das