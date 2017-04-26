Indian language internet user base takes off
The internet user base for Indian languages is likely to cross the 500 million mark by 2021
Sudipto Dey April 26, 2017 Last Updated at 02:28 IST
http://mybs.in/2UV3rLF
- Book an amazing Aussie holiday now!
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- FREE* Lifetime Demat Account. Premium SMS Advisory
- Learn & Develop Digital Business Strategies
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Get a Forex Card at 0 Currency Conversion Charges.
- Explore Australia with Malaysia Airlines
- Leadership Program with Prof Marshall Goldsmith
- New to investing in shares?
- FREE* Demat Account & Flat 20% Off on Brokerage.
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU