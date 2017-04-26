Company
Indian language internet user base takes off

The internet user base for Indian languages is likely to cross the 500 million mark by 2021

The internet user base for Indian languages is likely to cross the 500 million mark by 2021, accounting for 75% of internet users. There were 234 million Indian language users by end of 2016, surpassing the number of English internet users (175 million) for the first time. Here is a snapshot of how Indian language users are likely to shape the narrative in Indian cyberspace.

