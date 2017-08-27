IndiGo wants its A320 pilots to fly turboprop planes

A shortage of trained has forced India’s largest airline into asking of its jetliners to fly to In a strategy shift, had ordered 50 ATR-72 planes in May to foray into regional aviation. It is likely to get seven planes by March and plans to operate 85 daily flights to 14 destinations from November.

According to internal mails reviewed by Business Standard, the airline has launched a programme under which commanders of its A320 planes have been given the option to fly ATR-72 aircraft for a period of two years. “To support the launch of turboprop operations, we are excited to announce a voluntary launch assistance programme for captains. Participants will assist the launch of the turboprop operations by flying for a limited period, after which they will have the option of return to A320 flying,” Ashim Mitra, vice-president (flight operations), said in a note to on July 15.

However, the programme hasn’t got a favourable response until now. “Jet engine aircraft is always best for long-term career prospects. Normally, the course of journey for a pilot is to transition from turboprops to narrow-body jets, and then, if opportunity comes, he would move to wide bodies. Why would someone go the other way?” a commander, who did not want to be named, said.

An spokesperson didn’t respond to queries.

With only Jet Airways and Alliance Air operating ATR aircraft, there is a scarcity in the market for experienced turboprop who can serve as commanders. It takes at least three months of training in simulator and route checks (flying under supervision of instructors) to get a command.

Moreover, a recent notification by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, making one-year compulsory for commanders, has made it difficult for to lure from rivals at a higher salary.

In order to make consider flying turboprops, the airline has offered additional allowances and incentives equivalent to three months of current gross salary. The airline has also said that if a pilot agreed to the terms, he would enjoy certain benefits in terms of career prospects in the long term. “Captain will have the advantage in terms of administrative seniority compared to ATR that are hired from outside the company. This may provide an advantageous position for potential upgrades to leadership roles,” Mitra has said in the note.

The airline is also eyeing expat to counter the scarcity. According to sources, it is offering a salary of $17,164 per month for expats. “Expats are always a costly proposition for an airline and, therefore, they want their own to shift,” said the pilot quoted above.

In order to tackle the shortage of for A320s, had earlier launched its own training programme, besides going for lateral of senior pilots, and selection through open market. As part of the programme, the airline tied up with two training institutes— UK-based and — from where they identify fresh graduates and train them for becoming a commercial pilot.