Infosys Q2 profit up 3.2% to Rs 3,726 cr, guidance for year ahead lowered

India’s second-biggest information technology services company Infosys on Tuesday reported 3.2 per cent net profit growth for the July-September quarter to Rs 3,726 crore, on a revenue of Rs 17,567 crore, 1.5 cent higher when compared with the same quarter a year earlier.
Infosys, which dealt with management changes and exit of the first non-founder chief executive during the past four quarters, has been facing challenges in achieving faster digital business growth, a key metric for its global peers in IT services industry.
The company during last quarterly results confirmed that it garnered roughly a billion dollar revenue from digital and AI platforms.
Infosys said it has cut revenue guidance for the fiscal at 5.5%-6.5% in constant currency. The company guided that its revenues would grow 6.5 to 8.5 per cent in constant currency terms this fiscal.
Operating margin guidance unchanged at 23%-25%, it said in a statement,
At the end of the July-September quarter last year, Infosys’ per employee revenue stood at $51000.
