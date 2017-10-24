JUST IN
INFOSYS Q2 LIVE: PAT at Rs 3,726 cr, FY18 revenue guidance cut to 5.5-6.5

Business Standard

Infosys Q2 profit up 3.2% to Rs 3,726 cr, guidance for year ahead lowered

Infosys said it had cut revenue guidance for the fiscal at 5.5%-6.5% in constant currency

Ayan Pramanik  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys
Infosys building in Mangalore

India’s second-biggest information technology services company Infosys on Tuesday reported 3.2 per cent net profit growth for the July-September quarter to Rs 3,726 crore, on a revenue of Rs 17,567 crore, 1.5 cent higher when compared with the same quarter a year earlier.
 
Infosys, which dealt with management changes and exit of the first non-founder chief executive during the past four quarters, has been facing challenges in achieving faster digital business growth, a key metric for its global peers in IT services industry.

 
The company during last quarterly results confirmed that it garnered roughly a billion dollar revenue from digital and AI platforms.
 
Infosys said it has cut revenue guidance for the fiscal at 5.5%-6.5% in constant currency. The company guided that its revenues would grow 6.5 to 8.5 per cent in constant currency terms this fiscal.  
 
Operating  margin guidance unchanged at 23%-25%, it said in a statement,
 
At the end of the July-September quarter last year, Infosys’ per employee revenue stood at $51000. 

First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 15:58 IST

