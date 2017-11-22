iPhone X goes off shelf at some retail channels as Apple cuts margin by 30%

Inc has reportedly slashed retailers’ margins on the anniversary-edition by nearly 30 per cent, according to a report in the Economic Times

While other brand manufacturers offer retailers’ a margin of 10-15 per cent on their latest mobiles, has been offering 6.5 per cent on the newly launched Now, the company has reportedly reduced the retailers’ margin to 4.5 per cent, which is almost 30 per cent less.

Subhash Chandra, managing director at Sangeetha Mobiles, told the Economic Times that the margins have been reduced from 6.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent and it further reduces to mere 1.5-2 per cent if the customer opts to pay by card for the

According to the report, India’s leading brands -- Samsung and Xiaomi -- offer more than double the margin that offers -- around 12-15 per cent. Other mobile phone manufacturers, especially Chinese brands such as Oppo and Vivo, offer higher than usual margins to retailers to gain market share.



For offline retailers, rising competition from the e-commerce industry is already a major concern. Now, some of the retail channels have stopped stocking due to lack of control on retail pricing in the online and offline markets.