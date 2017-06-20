Company
ISB placements up 39% this year, average salary offered is Rs 22 lakh

Offers come with an average salary of Rs 22 lakh; ISB says visible increase in leadership roles

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Over 400 domestic and international companies made 1,113 offers to post graduate programme students belonging to the class of 2017 at the Indian School of Business (ISB). The Hyderabad-based business school claims it registered a 39 per cent jump in the number of campus recruiters this year. 

These offers come with an average salary of Rs 22 lakh.

The Andhra Pradesh government continued recruiting from ISB for the second consecutive year with 21 offer letters to the varsity's students. Some of the offers are for the post of executive assistant to district magistrates of select districts. Other roles offered are in areas such as financial technology, textiles, tourism, and infrastructure.

The state government has also recruited a similar number of ISB students and engaged them in the chief minister's office to work on specific projects.

Besides regular recruiters such as McKinsey & Co, BCG, Parthenon, AT Kearney, Apple, and Microsoft, there were several new companies such as JLL, Havells, Revigo, P&G, Lending Kart, Reliance Jio, and L'Oreal, among others, looking to hire talent at the business school.

ISB said that there was also a visible increase in leadership roles this year. Over 70 offers were made to ISB students for leadership roles by corporates, including Aditya Birla Group, Citibank, Yes Bank, Philips India Limited, Tech Mahindra, Max, Mytrah Energy, and Genpact.

The consulting and information technology/information technology-enabled services sectors continued to be the largest recruiters, constituting 20 per cent and 21 per cent of the total number of offers, respectively. They were followed by the banking, financial services and insurance sector and the healthcare & pharma sector, according to the Institute.

