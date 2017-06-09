IT minister Prasad calls for talks with industry leaders on jobs, digital India push

-
Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has reached out to senior executives of IT service and electronics firms next week to discuss issues plaguing the sector and to find ways to address them.
Top of the agenda is the concern over jobs in the IT sector, which have been slowing due to shifts in technology, automation and growing protectionism in developed markets. The tight appraisal system at IT services firms, which has led to the axing of non-performers, willl also be taken up.
The move by Prasad to convene the meeting on June 16 comes at a time when the government is looking at fast-tracking its initiative to create a $1 trillion digital economy by 2022 through its Digital India initiative.
The government feels that the industry is an important partner in the success of the Digital India programme.
According to an official in the Electronics and IT Ministry, the government has partnered with the industry in the design of new services and platforms like MyGov, digital locker, e-Sign, cloud services, government e-marketplace, and e-national agricultural markets and the time has come to take the partnership to the next level.
It is interesting to note that in order to make Digital India a success, both the Telecom Ministry and the IT Ministry are proactively meeting industry players to address critical issues. These two are the key ministries for the success of Digital India.
Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha is also meeting promoters of telecom companies on June 22 to discuss the issue of financial stress in the sector. Similarly, Prasad is meeting industry bigwigs to discuss the problems of IT sector.
Many IT companies have been laying off employees amid rising protectionist sentiment in US and other markets, increased automation and emergence of newer technologies. However, neither the industry and nor the government has accepted the problem of layoffs.
