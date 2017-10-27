ITC Q2 net up 6% at Rs 2,640 cr; cigarettes hit by high tax

In line with street estimates, Ltd posted a 5.6 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 2,639.84 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as against Rs 2,500.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The company's total income, during the second quarter of the current fiscal year stood at Rs 10,258.13 crore, as compared to the total earning Rs 14,091.96 crore in the year-ago period.

However, in a statement, Ltd said, "The gross revenue from sale of products and services and excise duty for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017 are not comparable with the previous periods".

It reasoned that consequent to the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Excise, other than National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes, Value Added Tax and others have been replaced by GST. In accordance with Indian Accounting Standard - 18 on Revenue and Schedule III of the Act, 2013, GST, GST Compensation Cess, VAT, and others are not included in gross revenue from sale of products and services for applicable periods.

Analysts are of the view that Ltd, has been reporting its total revenue which included taxes from cigarettes but this quarter, only net sales have been reported.

"Thus the reporting standards have changed for the company and hence, a comparison on a year-on-year basis cannot be done", Gaurav Jogani, analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher said.

However, Abneesh Roy, research analyst with Edelweiss Securities, stated that on a year-on-year comparison, net revenue of the company is up by 6.8 per cent at Rs 10,314 crore.

A note submitted by while declaring its quarterly performance stated that the company's gross sales value, which includes net of rebates and discounts, stood at Rs 16391.58 crore as against Rs 15,769.89 crore reported in the second quarter (Q2) of the 2016-17 fiscal year which represents a growth of 3.9 per cent.

"Pressure on the legal cigarette industry escalated significantly during the quarter on account of the steep increase in tax incidence under the GST regime and additional burden on the business due to GST transition costs", said.

Its revenue from the cigarette business, which accounts for 47 per cent of the topline, stood at Rs 4,554.21 crore. Ltd reported earnings of Rs 8,528.47 crore from this business in the Q2 period of 2016-17. Profits from this business soared by 2.3 per cent at Rs 3,291.67 crore as against Rs 3,216.88 crore reported in the year-ago period despite projected decline in volume.

Roy said this line of business, which has met his estimates exactly, was impacted by price hikes which saw a six per cent dip in sales volume on a year-on-year basis.

The non-cigarette FMCG vertical, which comprises of confections, dairy and beverages and personal care products, entered the green zone posting a 20.49 net profit as against the loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the Q2 period of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Profits and revenue from its hotel business rose by 552.30 per cent and 0.96 per cent at Rs 4.24 crore and Rs 300.18 crore respectively while the profit from agri business dipped by 13.73 per cent at Rs 256.20 crore. The paperboards, paper and packaging business posted a growth of 18.21 per cent in its profit at Rs 274.19 crore.

Benefiting from the GST regime, its total expenses went down by 38.50 per cent at Rs 6,313.84 crore against the expenditure of Rs 10,265.74 crore on a year-on-year basis.