Jio deal, cashbacks: How to get the iPhone X for Rs 18,700

-
ALSO READApple iPhone X to go on sale in India today: Check out the best deals iPhone X: A design upgrade worth its eye-popping price tag Amid supply shortage reports, Apple iPhone X to go on sale starting Nov 3 Apple fired an employee over iPhone X hands-on video taken by his daughter Apple iPhone X pre-booking starts today; base model priced at Rs 89,000
-
- The buyback offer is valid only for Jio subscribers who take up the Rs 799 monthly Jio-Apple contract, which is valid for 12 months.
- The buyback offer assures 70 per cent money back to subscribers that will be refunded only if the customer chose to return the device to Jio after 12 months of use.
- The Rs 799 monthly contract is available for postpaid and prepaid subscribers. In Rs 799 monthly plan, Reliance Jio will offer free voice calls, SMS and Jio apps coupled with 3 GB high-speed 4G data per day valid for 28 days.
- The smartphone should be in good condition, subjected to inspection from Reliance Jio, to be eligible for buyback offer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU