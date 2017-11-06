JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Shell firms deposited, withdrew Rs 17,000 crore after demonetisation
Business Standard

Jio deal, cashbacks: How to get the iPhone X for Rs 18,700

The buyback offer from Jio coupled with cashback offer to Citibank credit and debit cards brings down the effective cost of the smartphone's 64 GB storage variant to Rs 18,700

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Apple, iPhone X, iPhones

Reliance Jio is offering a buyback offer on Apple’s anniversary edition iPhone X. The buyback offer from Jio coupled with cashback offer  Citibank credit and debit cards brings down the effective cost of the smartphone’s 64 GB storage variant to Rs 18,700.

While the cashback offer for Citibank cardholders is a limited period offer, the buyback offer is subjected to certain terms and conditions. In India, the iPhone X with 64 GB and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000, respectively. The buyback offer from Reliance Jio assures 70 per cent return value to customers that bring down the cost of smartphones to Rs 26,700 for 64 GB storage variant and Rs 30,600 for 256 GB storage variant. The additional Rs 8,000 cashback on Citibank cards further reduces the effective cost to Rs 18,700 for 64 GB storage variant and Rs 22,600 for 256 GB variant.

Here are terms and conditions of the buyback offer from Reliance Jio
  • The buyback offer is valid only for Jio subscribers who take up the Rs 799 monthly Jio-Apple contract, which is valid for 12 months.
  • The buyback offer assures 70 per cent money back to subscribers that will be refunded only if the customer chose to return the device to Jio after 12 months of use.
  • The Rs 799 monthly contract is available for postpaid and prepaid subscribers. In Rs 799 monthly plan, Reliance Jio will offer free voice calls, SMS and Jio apps coupled with 3 GB high-speed 4G data per day valid for 28 days.
  • The smartphone should be in good condition, subjected to inspection from Reliance Jio, to be eligible for buyback offer.
First Published: Mon, November 06 2017. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements