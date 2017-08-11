Kraft Heinz hopes to double Indian revenue by 2021

Company is planning to double its annual earning from to Rs 3,500 crore in the next four years.

It is betting highly on the brand of malted beverage and considering entry into new categories, beside bringing new products into the country.

Currently, and each account for Rs 700 crore of its total revenue, with accounting for another 20 per cent. Niladri Deb, managing director at Company India, said after repositioning in the market with a new brand message and price corrections, the company was targeting Rs 1,600-1,700 crore annual revenue from this brand in the next four years. It would imply the brand being able to achieve a double-digit market share, from its current one of seven to eight per cent.

Apart from the brand repositioning, the company is considering entry into the category of concentrated nutritional products, as well as extension of the brand portfolio. Vikramjeet Singh, chief marketing officer, said the thinking is on extending the portfolio to elderly women, teenage girls and to pregnant and lactating mothers.

The company believes head-on competition with market leaders and is required for repositioning the brand. It's two key drivers now are based on taste and nutrition, and it says it has come up with various flavours which directly compete with the portfolio. commands a 40 per cent market share, with Boost accounting for 10 per cent. will be primarily competing with and Boost in the southern and eastern markets, traditionally milk deficient. Its primary competitor will be in the northern and western parts.

Prior to an aggressive rollout, says Sigh, the company first needed to get the price points of various packs right and innovate on the product. The 200g and 500g packs consist of 80 per cent of the company's annual sales; sachets and the 1-kg pack make the rest. Just before the goods and services rollout, the company went for a price correction in 200g and smaller packs, while raising prices in the less demand-elastic larger packs.

Thus, in the regime, although the effective on the category has increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent , the company will not be going for another price hike. "We intend to hold the margins and not necessarily grow it right at this moment," Singh said.

The company also owns Planters, a nit-based snack brand. This might be introduced in the country.