L&T set to be first Indian firm to build metro outside India

Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to become the first Indian company to build a metro rail project outside the country, with the company likely to complete the Rs 3,400-crore light rail-based urban transit system in Mauritius, to be commissioned by 2019-20. “The Mauritius project will be the first overseas metro project that an Indian company will be executing independently.

Railway subsidiary RITES has started technological consultancy and will submit a report soon. Work is set to start by the fourth quarter of this financial year,” said an official close to ...