Lessons from Infosys turmoil

Vishal Sikka has pulled the plug, something that was waiting to happen if one goes by the way pressure was building up on him. N R Narayana Murthy, the founder and chief architect of the top level changes including Sikka’s appointment, himself pushed for the latest developments. Unfortunately, the board preferred to play a patch-up game with him for too long, and stoutly defended Sikka when it was too late. Board failed as the trustee The Board of Directors of any organisation is the ultimate trustee of its wealth and is expected to play this role proactively. This ...