Little headroom for PSUs to invest

The government’s move to take the public sector route to kick-start the capex cycle in the economy may not yield the desired results, analysts say. That’s because of the poor finances of non-oil PSUs and excess capacity in most of the sectors where these firms operate. “This idea has been floated in the past but it’s neither feasible nor desirable from an economic point of view. PSUs are not in a financial position to make large investments, given their poor financial ratios and low-single digit returns,” said Dhananjay Sinha, head of research, Emkay ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?