LIVE: My relationship with Infosys founders is wonderful, clarifies Sikka

On his relationship with Infosys founders, Sikka said his relationship with founders is wonderful. I meet Mr Murthy quite often. I have a heartfelt and warm relationship with him. We usually talk about quantum physics, I ran into Kris, I have not seen Nandan for over a year,"said Sikka and dismissed media reports as 'distracting drama.'



10: 40 AM India would see the biggest impact on jobs due to automation, Sikka, said, quoting a research report. We have to eliminate our own work to automation, improve productivity, deploy the improved productivity to innovation","Sikka added.

"Instead of 10 people, what if we have 3 people to work on it. If we don’t have the software, then some others will take the advantage..Having software together with education is something that is critical for our business.This, in essence, is the nature of our journey ..If you look at the 3.5 million people in our industry, the only thing that I see in the future is automation." Technology continues to change and we have to continue to adapt, Sikka said.



10: 30 am: Attrition has come off since my taking over: Vishal Sikka



Infosys CEO stressed that attrition has lowered since he took charge. He adds that the company's attrition is rate has fallen below 15 percent (from 23.4 percent) since he joined. "We are simplifying internal processes to become more agile." He also said that during his tenure, $100 mn accounts have increased from 12 to 18. Endeavour is to move toward transformative projects from grass root level, said Sikka at the investor meet.

He said Core IT services continues to grow; focus remains on renew, innovate, automate

Employee costs as a percentage of revenues have declined, he added.

In the last 12 months, total number of employees released due to automation stands at 8500. Sikka clarified that they have not been sacked.

One key part of our cultural strategy is the cultural dimension, the other is agility and education

In the last 2.5 years, revenue has goneup from $ 8.5 billion, and it just crossed $ 10 billion in LTM basis

We have been investing in onsite learning. We will be able to train everyone in Infosys by year end in design thinking 10:15 AM Revenue has grown $400 mn every quarter since I joined, says Sikka



Speaking at the meeting with institutional investors on Monday, Infosys CEO said that despite a challenging environment in the last nine months, Infosys has maintained operating margins.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

In the last seven quarters, our utilisation has gone up by 80%

Employ costs have come down

Onsite can do better..Our endevaour has to be on the 30% onsite number

One area of disappointment is the consulting business. In Q1, negative performance of consulting impacted more than we expected

If you look at on the time - revenue per quarter ha gone by $ 400 million per quarter, opertaing margins has remained same, operting profits have gone up

When I had joined the attrition rate was at 23.4 percent. It is little below the 15.2 per cent now

10:00 AM: Murthy calls off battle with Infosys board

Infosys founder has called off the battle with the software major's board, while reasserting that the company should ensure corporate governance norms are not diluted.

"Let me stop. I have made a point, paying such large sums of money is confusing. Now they have to sort it out," Murthy was quoted as saying by Bloomberg on its India website.

The truce comes after Infosys clarified that it has not any engaged in illegal transactions or paid "hush money" in the guise of severance pay made to former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. The company also made changes to its severance pay rules based on the local laws for such pay in each country.

"As for the quantum (of compensation), while it is not ordinary, when we look back in hindsight, lessons could have been learnt and action has been taken,” said Infosys' independent director Rupa Kudva – who is also the director of Omidyar Networks, a firm that looks at social impact investments – in a phone interview to Business Standard. "We have done benchmarking for severance pay according to each country and reworked senior management contracts to reflect it," Kudva added.

She also said that there were no irregularities or hush money paid in the Bansal episode at Infosys, which has strong internal audit controls, but has also been found in external audits.

Murthy's backing down comes even as he won small battles with the Infosys board. His recommendation to appoint relative and former Infosys employee D N Prahlad on the board was honoured last year.

The board members say the concerns were largely due to a transition from a hands-on executive board to to an independent board and the judgement taken on decisions that could lead to changes in perception. Infosys has hired law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to engage with stakeholders, including the founders, and take suggestions to recommend to the board, even as it independently engages with them as large investors.

The founders have around 13 per cent stake in Infosys, while Life Insurance Corporation has seven per cent stake.