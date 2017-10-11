JUST IN
Lupin buys Symbiotix Therapeutics for $150 mn to boost women's health biz

US market contributes around 45% of Lupin's revenue and this is the drug maker's second big acquisition in US in the last 15 months

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Drug maker Lupin has acquired US-based Symbiotix Therapeutics in a deal worth $150 million (around Rs 975 core) to grow its women's health business.

The US market contributes around 45 per cent to Lupin's revenue, and this is the drug maker's second big acquisition in gthe US in the past 15 months. Earlier, it acquired Gavis for $880 million.

Lupin said the acquisition was made for a cash consideration or $150 million, including a $50 million upfront and other time based payments. In addition, there are sales based contingent payments, the company said in a statement.

Today's acquisition brings speciality product Solosec in its portfolio. Last month, the US FDA approved Symbiotix's lead product Solosec which is an oral granule for treatment of bacterial vaginosis in adult women and Lupin expects to launch the product by mid-2018.

Solosec has been designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of BV. QIDP designation is for medications intended to treat serious or life-threatening infections and makes Solosec eligible for at least 10 years of exclusivity in the United States.

"We are delighted to complete the acquisition of Symbiomix and its Solosec™ brand, which immediately expands Lupin’s US women’s health speciality business into the highly-complementary gynaecological infection sector," said Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin. "This transaction is an important milestone in the evolution of our Specialty business and gives Lupin a new therapeutic to bring to obstetricians and gynaecologists to treat a serious health condition they see frequently in their practices," she said.

Women's health is one of the important segments for Lupin and the company has been scouting for speciality products in that space as generic drugs come under pricing pressure. Last month it hired pharma industry veteran Jim Loerop as it's chief corporate development officer to head it's merger and acquisition strategy
First Published: Wed, October 11 2017. 12:23 IST

