M&M, Tata Motors, Nissan bid for India's first electric car tender

Home-grown auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors, and Japanese carmaker Nissan have bid for the country’s first electric car tender of 10,000 vehicles. These will be supplied in two phases over 12 months. The whole process is likely to wrap up by end-2018. In the first phase, 500 electric cars will be procured over a three-month period, while another 9,500 electric cars will be purchased in the following nine months. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of four government-owned power sector entities — NTPC, Power Grid, ...