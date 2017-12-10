Markets in midst of liquidity boom; time to be cautious: S Naren

India has been one of the best-performing equity markets across the globe, with a rally of over 25 per cent in 2017. S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, tells Puneet Wadhwa the country will remain an attractive market for foreign investors despite the rich valuations.

Edited excerpts: How will India fare in 2018? We are in the midst of a liquidity boom, with huge inflow into equities from both, domestic and foreign investors. While these are no longer cheap, we are positive on the markets, as we believe corporate ...