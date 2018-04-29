Maruti Suzuki eyes 10% increase in outlets in FY19, 5 new models in 2 years

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) aims to expand its sales network, including dealerships of its LCV Super Carry, by at least 10 per cent this financial year, according to a top

The company, which currently has a network of around 2,625 dealerships across the country, is also aiming for a double-digit growth in the current financial year.

"We are continuously increasing our sales network. This fiscal we plan to increase the number of outlets by at least 10 per cent," MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, R S told

The company added around 350 sales outlets in 2017-18, he added.

The company would add outlets to its various like Nexa and Arena, besides enhancing the network for its light commercial vehicle Super Carry, said.

The company sold over 10,000 units of its LCV Super Carry from over 100 outlets last year.

said Super Carry sales would be even better this fiscal with a network in place across the country.

Commenting on the sales outlook for the current fiscal, said that with various macroeconomic factors in the positive zone, the company expects to again achieve a double-digit growth this fiscal.

"Macroeconomic factors seem to be positive, GDP growth forecast is on the higher side and there are expectations of a good monsoon, so all these factors will be contributing positively towards the market sentiment and we are confident that we will be able to do double-digit growth this fiscal as well," he added.

The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in 2017-18, a growth of 14.5 per cent over 2016-17.

On new product launches, he said the company would introduce five new products over the next two years.