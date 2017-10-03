MMTC to tie up with NMDC for iron ore exports to Japan, South Korea

State-run Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) Ltd has initiated dialogue with leading iron ore
producer National Mineral
Development Corporation (NMDC) for exports of the commodity to South Korea
and Japan.
MMTC
is looking at a five-year agreement with NMDC
for a supply of 2.6 million tonnes of iron ore
each year.
"We already have an agreement with NMDC
wherein its iron ore
exports are canalised through NMDC.
Now, we are looking at a longer pact of five years to ship 2.6 million tonnes of iron ore
annually to steel
making industries in Japan
and South Korea.
The demand is growing in the two countries and NMDC
has high-grade iron ore
suitable for their consumption”, said an MMTC
official.
MMTC
expects to sign the fresh pact with NMDC
before the close of this fiscal. Exports of NMDC
produced iron ore
through MMTC
is likely to take off from April 2018.
In 2016-17, NMDC
achieved 19 per cent growth in its iron ore
output at 34 million tonnes. Its sales stood at 35.6 million tonnes, higher by 24 per cent over the previous fiscal. In FY17, NMDC
clocked a turnover of Rs 8,830 crore, 37 per cent higher than 2015-16. The net worth of the central PSU
was Rs 22,519 crore (as on March 31, 2017).
To meet the growing requirement of iron ore, especially from the Indian steel
industries, NMDC
aims to ramp up production to 67 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2021-22. This is proposed to be achieved largely through brownfield expansion of existing mines and improvement in the evacuation. NMDC
is also looking at developing a greenfield mine through a joint venture with the Chhattisgarh Mineral
Development Corporation. Mining lease has already been executed for this purpose.
