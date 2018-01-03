Murugappa steps on the gas

The Murugappa Group, a Chennai-based conglomerate driven predominantly by its agriculture business, is set to embark on its next phase of growth fuelled by finance.

While the Rs 340 billion group plans to expand by forming a housing finance firm and focusing on health insurance, its consolidation in core areas of expertise has helped it to grow its market capitalisation to $11 billion currently, from $1 billion only eight years ago. Executive vice-chairman A Vellayan, who has steered the growth in this phase, says the group focused on its strength and avoided cash burn. ...