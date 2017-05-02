Company
New WhatsApp feature to let user pin favourite chats on top; here is how

Currently, the new feature is being tested and is in beta stage

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp

After introducing the live status feature, WhatsApp is gearing up to add another interesting feature that will allow users to pin their favourite chats to the top on the chat screen of the app.

The pin on the top feature is available on social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, but none of the instant messenger platform offers this as of now. And, if WhatsApp introduces the pin on the top feature to it platform, the instant messenger would become the first one to bring out the feature.

Currently, the new feature is being tested and is in beta stage. The final roll out will begin with a stable version of the app soon.

The beta version of WhatsApp app can be downloaded from Google Playstore – if you are a developer or if you have enrolled yourself for beta releases from WhatsaApp.

The pin on the top feature is available for WhatsApp app version 2.17.162 or later. The version numbers will continue to be revised till the final app with stable pin feature rolls out to the end users.

As for the usage, the pin feature of WhatsApp allows the user to pin maximum 3 favourite chats on top of chat screen of the app. To pin the chat, you need to long press on individual or group chat that will activate top bar menu with pin option. Select pin symbol and your favourite chat will find its way always on the top. You can unpin the chats by following the same procedure in the app.

