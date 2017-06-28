Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

How Nestle expanded beyond the kitchen
Business Standard

No bailout for Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat

Centre distanced itself from controversy, claiming it is an issue for states, banks to handle

Shreya Jai & Vinay Umarji  |  New Delhi | Ahmedabad 

The Gujarat government is unlikely to buy equity in Tata and Adani power projects at Mundra that have been rendered unviable because of high prices of imported coal, which the Supreme Court has ruled cannot be passed on to state utilities. The Centre has also distanced itself from the controversy, claiming it is an issue for states and banks to handle. Tata Power had asked Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to buy 51 per cent equity in its 4,000-Mw Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) for Rs 1. Adani Power and Essar Power, which have projects running on imported coal, have ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

No bailout for Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat

Centre distanced itself from controversy, claiming it is an issue for states, banks to handle

Centre distanced itself from controversy, claiming it is an issue for states, banks to handle The Gujarat government is unlikely to buy equity in Tata and Adani power projects at Mundra that have been rendered unviable because of high prices of imported coal, which the Supreme Court has ruled cannot be passed on to state utilities. The Centre has also distanced itself from the controversy, claiming it is an issue for states and banks to handle. Tata Power had asked Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to buy 51 per cent equity in its 4,000-Mw Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) for Rs 1. Adani Power and Essar Power, which have projects running on imported coal, have ... image
Business Standard
177 22

No bailout for Tata, Adani power projects in Gujarat

Centre distanced itself from controversy, claiming it is an issue for states, banks to handle

The Gujarat government is unlikely to buy equity in Tata and Adani power projects at Mundra that have been rendered unviable because of high prices of imported coal, which the Supreme Court has ruled cannot be passed on to state utilities. The Centre has also distanced itself from the controversy, claiming it is an issue for states and banks to handle. Tata Power had asked Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to buy 51 per cent equity in its 4,000-Mw Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) for Rs 1. Adani Power and Essar Power, which have projects running on imported coal, have ...

image
Business Standard
177 22