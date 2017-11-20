Not so sweet: The Vadilal family feud may hit its future prospects

The eight-decade-old Gujarat-based ice cream maker Industries is perhaps going for a split two years after a long drawn family feud.

One of India's largest ice cream brands had started with modest beginnings in Ahmedabad in the early 1900s.

Sources claim the company was not on the block even as one of the brothers looked for an exit.

Vadilal's managing director Rajesh Gandhi could not be reached for a comment on the split.

Founder Gandhi started selling ice creams in India much before ice creams were an industry here. From selling sodas in 1907, has travelled through four generations of Gandhis to become a Rs 500 crore company now.

While exact brand shares are not known, roughly enjoys a 14-16 per cent share of India's Rs 4,000 crore ice cream market that is clocking a 15-17 per cent annual growth. The market is well poised to grow as India's current per capita ice cream consumption is low - at 400 ml (as against Pakistan's 700 ml, US' 24 litres, and Australia's 26 litres per capita consumption).

now has a production capacity of 375,000 litres per day (lpd) at two plants. Its Ahmedabad facility (210,000 lpd) is the largest such facility in India at a single location. Vadilal, in fact, was one of the first in India who imported ice cream making machines way back in 1926.

Vadilal's managing director Rajesh Gandhi had told Business Standard earlier that the company is eyeing an 18-20 per cent growth for the next five years.

The long-run family business started as a traditional Kothi method of making ice-cream using a hand-operated machine by founder Gandhi in 1907. By 1926, the business was launched as a small retail outlet in 1926 by his son Ranchod Lal Gandhi. Having imported ice-cream making machines, Ranchod Lal Gandhi expanded Vadilal's business to four ice-cream shops by 1950s.

Later, Ranchod Lal's sons, Ramchandra and Lakshman, took over Vadilal, leading to its evolution as a modern corporate entity by 1970s with 8-10 ice-cream outlets in Ahmedabad.

By mid-80s, began expanding outside Gujarat, pitching itself against the likes of Kwality, Joy and other multinational brands, on the back of its USP of being a vegetarian ice-cream player. also went on to pioneer in 1987 in installing the first fully automated candy line.

Early 90s, however, saw face a feud between Ramchandra's second and third sons Rajesh and Shailesh Gandhi, leading to a split in territories. Shailesh Gandhi went on to own territorial rights for the brand in Maharashtra and South India.

While it continued to fight for market share in the now growing ice-cream market in India with the advent of more multinational and homegrown brands, ended with another rift in the family in 2015.

In fact, the ongoing speculations of stake sale by promoters stems from this rift, which began in 2015 when Rajesh Gandhi's elder brother Virendra Gandhi approached the Company Law Board (CLB). Virendra had accused Rajesh and his cousin Devanshu - Lakshman Gandhi's son - of removing him from the board of the unlisted private group company Chemicals. Rajesh and Devanshu Gandhi too accused Virendra of not seeking board's consent while transferring Rs four crore to Success Vyapar Ltd (SVL), a company where the latter owned majority.

As of today, among the promoters, Rajesh, Devanshu and Virendra Gandhi own 3.17 per cent, 4.75 per cent and 2.21 per cent stake, respectively.