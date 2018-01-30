First overseas foray: Ola enters Australia to take on Uber

Softbank-backed has launched its service in Australia, its first overseas market, as it looks to fulfill its global ambitions in line with the ride-hailing model peers and competitors such as Didi Chuxing, and have built. The company in a press note said that it has begun inviting private hire vehicle owners in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth to sign up on its service. Commencement of its commercial operations is still subject to necessary regulatory approvals, added. Business Standard had first reported on January 9 that was planning to set up operations in Australia and New Zealand as it looked for new avenues for growth. The company at the time had shrugged off queries from the newspaper calling them “baseless speculation”. “We are very excited about launching in Australia and see immense potential for the ride-sharing ecosystem which embraces new technology and innovation.” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO at Ola, in a statement. “With a strong focus on driver-partners and the community at large, we aim to create a high-quality and affordable travel experience for citizens.” will squarely take on Uber, which is the leader in Australia’s ride-hailing market, apart from smaller players such as Estonian Taxify and local GoCatch. Unlike in the US and Europe, Australia’s ride-hailing market still has room to grow which is what continues to attract more players. Moreover, unlike several countries in the West that have shrugged and combated the rise of taxi-hailing, Australia has embraced the concept, making it legal back in 2015.

This would give a chance to flex its muscles against at a time when the US company is fighting to change it culture, regulators and investors who are getting jittery about returns.