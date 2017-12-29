JUST IN
Venkatramanan to challenge court's order on defamation against Mistry in HC

Ola, Uber train drivers to 'behave' this New Year's eve

Uber is also organising classes for its drivers that includes showing short video messages teaching them on how to deal with drunk passengers, as well as women travelling alone

Karan Choudhury 

Uber
Photo: Reuters

For the next few days, drivers at cab-aggregator Ola, in the Delhi-NCR region, would periodically get a recorded message from the Gurgaon Police ‘advising’ them on how to behave 

with riders. The same kind of messages would be relayed to drivers in other states as well. 

“A recorded message from a senior police official would be sent to the drivers on how they need to behave with riders. Also they are sensitised on how they need to deal with 

situations where the rider might be causing the problem,” a source said.

Uber is also organising classes for its drivers that includes showing short video messages teaching them on how to deal with drunk passengers, as well as women travelling alone.

“Safety is a two-way street, especially when two people are sharing a ride. And, while no means of transportation is 100 per cent free of accidents and incidents, we’re encouraging 

our driver partners to help keep the roads safe for everyone,” an Uber spokesperson said.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 03:09 IST

