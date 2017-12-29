Ola, Uber train drivers to 'behave' this New Year's eve

For the next few days, drivers at cab-aggregator Ola, in the region, would periodically get a recorded message from the Gurgaon Police ‘advising’ them on how to behave

with riders. The same kind of messages would be relayed to drivers in other states as well.

“A recorded message from a senior police official would be sent to the drivers on how they need to behave with riders. Also they are sensitised on how they need to deal with

situations where the rider might be causing the problem,” a source said.

is also organising classes for its drivers that includes showing short video messages teaching them on how to deal with drunk passengers, as well as women travelling alone.

“Safety is a two-way street, especially when two people are sharing a ride. And, while no means of transportation is 100 per cent free of accidents and incidents, we’re encouraging

our driver partners to help keep the roads safe for everyone,” an spokesperson said.