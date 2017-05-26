OnePlus 5 launch: OnePlus 3T production halted, sales only till stock lasts

has announced that its latest flagship, 3T, will soon be discontinued. The production of 3T has already been halted, and sale of the devices will continue only till the present stock lasts.



The latest development comes days after the company's CEO revealed that the next flagship smartphone 5 will be launched soon and will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

Recently, the China-based smartphone manufacturer teamed up with DxO, a software company with expertise in image processing software, to enhance the photography capabilities of the upcoming 5 smartphone.

In a blog post on the official forum, the company said: "We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the 5. is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. They’ve got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones."

"But we can only go so far in telling you that we’re excited to be working with Our friend Etienne Knauer, SVP Sales & Marketing at DxO, had this to say: “ has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile photography strategy.”

Working alongside DxO, the company said, "we’re confident the 5 will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around."

Recently, one of the leaks revealed the smartphone's dual- is set up at the rear. The leaks around the development on the next flagship device from started pouring in after the company’s CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on Weibo confirming the development of 5.

Soon, the smartphone features, specifications, samples and even the price of the smartphone surfaced online. And, soon enough the 5 specification sheet was leaked by an online technology-based portal Slashleaks.

Business Standard has compiled the latest details of the 5 as per the leaks:

Camera

The latest leaks hint that the device would feature a dual- set up with dual flash placed at the centre of the cameras.

Display

According to the leaked through Slashleaks, the 5 smartphone is to carry the legacy 5.5-inch screen size but with a major bump in screen resolution. The smartphone screen would be raised to quad-HD resolution from the full-HD resolution, standard across all devices so far.

Storage and RAM

The 5 is touted to feature 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM in the base model. This could go up to 256 GB of internal memory with 8GB of RAM. Though the leaked mention 64 GB of internal memory and 6 GB RAM, there are chances that the take note of just one variant; there could be more variants with higher internal storage and memory launching alongside or later than 5 (the same way as the company launched 3 and 3T).

Software

The 5 is speculated to boot Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For the international version, the device might run Oxygen OS – stock Android with value additions from – and Hydrogen OS in China.

Tentative launch date

The 5 smartphone might launch in the summer