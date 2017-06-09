OnePlus 5 to be launched in India at Rs 32,999; here is what the device looks like

Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch of its much-awaited flagship 5 on June 22. And, according to latest reports, the smartphone is initially going to be available in two variants and a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the base model.

Recently, a teaser image posted on microblogging site Twitter by showed that the 5 smartphone would have dual rear cameras placed horizontal at the top left of the device. It also revealed that the upcoming smartphone might offer black as a colour option.

Carl drops the mic this week! Check out his post on the forums to learn how your feedback makes us better. https://t.co/wy1TRFzUwv pic.twitter.com/Z5M2LNfTHQ — (@oneplus) June 8, 2017

Of late, has been teasing the upcoming flagship through subtle tweets and images on other social media channels. Not much information has been divulged yet about the device, except CEO confirming that the phone would use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

5 Photo: Android Police



5 camera sample Photo: Weibo Pete, who did not seem to be willing to wait until the official launch of the device, had on Wednesday taken to Weibo, the Chinese counterpart of Twitter, to share a photograph purportedly clicked using 5. The photography was posted with a message -- “What a purely clear sky! See you at 10:00 am tomorrow. Good night.” – that suggests some more announcements might be coming from before the actual launch date.It is not just the company CEO who has been sending out teaser before the actual launch of the device. Amazon India, which is official online sales partner of devices, also put up a promotion page for 5. According to popular tipster Evan Blass, the source code of the Amazon promotion page revealed that the upcoming smartphone would feature a whopping 8 GB of RAM.

The 5 looks promising, after the company added to its fame in the Indian smartphone market with its ‘flagship killer’ smartphones 3 and 3T. We look forward to the actual launch and hope that the company would price the upcoming flagship competitively.

Here is the 5 teaser video



