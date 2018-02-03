Opposition to Australian projects abetted by NGOs, competitors: Adani

Chairman on Saturday said the intense resistance to his group's Australian was "abetted by some international NGOs and competitors" and termed personal attacks on him as "vicious". The entered in 2010 with the purchase of greenfield Carmichael in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the near Bowen in the north. Speaking at the SRCC Business Conclave, Adani said the group has lined up $15 billion investment in a greenfield venture in to mine and transport coal that would replace a part of the poorer quality being burnt in India. "However in recent years our project has faced intense resistance abetted by some international NGOs and competitors who have turned to vicious personal attacks and used the press to their advantage," said Adani, who rarely addresses public forum. The in would create significant job opportunities within Australia, while bringing to 18,000 villages in India that have no access to The group's planned investments in Australia, Adani said, is the "largest overseas greenfield investment ever" by any Indian company. Despite job creation opportunities, the Carmichael project has been facing opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups. The Indian has for more than five years been battling the opposition to any expansion of the Stating that the Group's journey from thermal power to coal mining has often come under criticism, Adani said that while he agrees global warming is a challenge and a is critical, however, it is possible to believe in both coal as well as renewables. "The fact is that technologies are not currently ready to provide uninterrupted base load power.

The fact is that it is our responsibility to get to the Indian child who needs to light that single bulb to educate himself," Adani said. He said in India there are 300 million citizens that lack access to power and the country is one of the lowest emitters of carbon-di-oxide on a per capita basis. The is "aggressively pushing renewable energy" and has featured as one of the top 15 renewable players in the world, he said. Adani interjected his address to the students of SRCC with his life story on how from a high school drop out at the age of 16, he created a global group with a revenue of about $11 billion. "You are at a point of time where the future of our nation is full of incredible growth opportunities. If I, against all odds, made it as an entrepreneur there is no reason why here cannot be a thousand greater entrepreneurs amongst you too," he said in his 30-minute speech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)