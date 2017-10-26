Partial privatisation of airports finds no takers

The government’s efforts to partially privatise airports have run into rough weather as industry has refused to participate, citing lack of opportunity. The Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) tender for privatising terminal operations at Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports did not receive a single response. The last date for submitting bids was October 20. For the bidding process of the two airport terminals, the government has relaxed many guidelines to attract private players. First, the terminal management will be bid out for 15 years, during which the ...