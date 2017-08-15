Paytm Mall to invest $5 million for roping in small shopkeepers

In an effort to bring small shopkeepers on its platform, Mall, owned by Ecommerce Pvt Ltd, would spend $5 million. To this end, it has also set up a team of 500 personnel to address the needs of the retailers.



"This team acts as a direct link between the company and its partner-retailers. The team meets them on a regular basis to receive their feedback, understand their challenges and offer necessary support for their growth. The company is on-boarding more retailers and is expanding its footprint," the online marketplace said.



Mall also plans to continue equipping these shopkeepers with technology by digitising their catalogues, opening their stores on its mall and making their shops QR Code-enabled.It has also extended logistics support and (goods and services tax) training to equip these retailers for the The company would also facilitate access to working-capital loans, a major pain-point for every small retailer."We invite shopkeepers and brands looking to build technology-integrated businesses to partner with us. We will continue engaging with our partnered retailers," said Amit Sinha, chief operating officer, Mall.