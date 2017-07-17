Paytm online shopping platform delists 85,000 sellers

Mall, owned by E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, is revamping the onboarding process for and has delisted as many as 85,000 of them to ensure quality control on its brand-new platform.

The company has made it mandatory for to furnish brand authorisation letters. “The will undergo strict quality and service audits that will include their registration number, location of the commercial establishment, shop photos and goods and services tax identification number, among other things, to list products on the platform. These criterion blocks fraudulent merchants from signing up and creating a bad customer experience on the platform,” the company said.

As a result of the new guidelines, the platform has delisted over 85,000 and their products that were failing to meet Mall’s standards.

In addition to these revised measures, Mall will enable brands and shopkeepers to set the return, exchange and refund policies for their products being sold on the platform. The platform will offer complete logistic support to brands and shops through its network of logistics partners.

“We will work closely with existing and continue onboarding further. This will help us offer a superior consumer experience,” Amit Sinha, chief operating officer, Mall, said.

The company said as a part of its strategy, it will continue to partner with reputed shopkeepers and brands that will bring their catalogues online and enable smoother discovery and buying experience.

It will also provide the shops with Mall QR Code solution, which will enable consumers to scan for browsing their products and placing an order instantly.

The company is all set to hire around 2,000 people across various verticals, including back-end tech, business development and marketing. It recently inducted almost 800 personnel from its parent firm as it was expanding its operations.

Also, the e-commerce firm, backed by Chinese tech major Alibaba, is also scaling up its partner network by adding 3,000 agents to its workforce as it plans to go deeper into tier-II and -III cities, digitising catalogues of neighbourhood shopkeepers and trusted brands.

In May 2017, commissioned a separate entity, E-commerce, to address the potential in online commerce. The company’s platform, Mall, raised $200 million from SAIF Partners and Alibaba Group Holdings.

The company has over 17 fulfillment centres across India and would reach out to through its network of about 40 courier partners.