Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

IDFC Bank, Shriram Capital plan mega merger
Business Standard

PE firms cash in on equity boom

Exit Rs 12,700 crore of investments by selling on stock exchanges this year

Abhineet Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Private equity (PE) investors have sold shares worth over Rs 12,700 crore on the stock exchanges in January-June by way of secondary transactions as the Sensex hit an all-time high on Thursday. This is a record by PE investors for any six-month period and a five-time jump from Rs 2,600 crore of exits through such sales in the corresponding period last year.  PE investors had sold Rs 11,425 crore of shares on the stock exchanges in 2016.  Data from management consulting firm EY also show the number of such transactions for the first six months of this year ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PE firms cash in on equity boom

Exit Rs 12,700 crore of investments by selling on stock exchanges this year

Exit Rs 12,700 crore of investments by selling on stock exchanges this year Private equity (PE) investors have sold shares worth over Rs 12,700 crore on the stock exchanges in January-June by way of secondary transactions as the Sensex hit an all-time high on Thursday. This is a record by PE investors for any six-month period and a five-time jump from Rs 2,600 crore of exits through such sales in the corresponding period last year.  PE investors had sold Rs 11,425 crore of shares on the stock exchanges in 2016.  Data from management consulting firm EY also show the number of such transactions for the first six months of this year ... image
Business Standard
177 22

PE firms cash in on equity boom

Exit Rs 12,700 crore of investments by selling on stock exchanges this year

Private equity (PE) investors have sold shares worth over Rs 12,700 crore on the stock exchanges in January-June by way of secondary transactions as the Sensex hit an all-time high on Thursday. This is a record by PE investors for any six-month period and a five-time jump from Rs 2,600 crore of exits through such sales in the corresponding period last year.  PE investors had sold Rs 11,425 crore of shares on the stock exchanges in 2016.  Data from management consulting firm EY also show the number of such transactions for the first six months of this year ...

image
Business Standard
177 22