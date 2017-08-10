PE-VC investments in pharma grow 38% in H1

The first half of 2017 has seen a 38 per cent jump in private equity
and venture capital
(PE-VC) investments in the pharmaceutical sector, compared to the year-ago period.
The year has seen some major deals in this sector, with players like Intas
Pharmaceuticals raising $106 million from Capital International
in April.
In all, seven deals involving an investment of $177 million took place during this period, compared to five deals in H12016 with a value of $128 million. As the PE-VC
interest in the pharma
space heats up, secondary deals are taking place. Capital International
picked up ChrysCapital
LLC’s partial stake in Intas
for $106 million (about Rs 690 crore). A source close to the development said this amounted to around 3 per cent stake in the company, which is currently valued at Rs 23,000 crore. ChrysCapital
would continue to hold around 3 per cent stake in the company.
Intas
is a good example that explains the PE-VC
interest in pharmaceuticals peaking in recent years. “ChrysCapital
had acquired an 11 per cent stake in Intas
for Rs 50 crore more than a decade back.
