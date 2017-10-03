Piramal Housing Finance to raise Rs 400 cr via Commercial Paper

Piramal Housing Finance, which began operations last month, will lift its first market borrowings
through Rs 400-crore commercial paper, a short-term money market instrument.
Rating agency ICRA
has assigned 'A1+' rating to the housing finance
company's commercial paper.
ICRA
said the company enjoys operational synergies with its parent Piramal Finance Ltd, thanks to PFL's experience in real estate
lending and the large network of developers built over time. PFL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises.
Moreover, the association with the Piramal Group would provide the company raised financial flexibility.
The housing finance
firm has brought on board seasoned professionals having experience in the retail lending space.
Given the inherently low-risk
profile of the housing loan
segment, a build-up of the retail book would help alleviate the risk profile
of the portfolio on a consolidated basis, ICRA
said.
ICRA
said it has taken note of early stages of operation of the company, limited experience of the group in retail lending, and the aggressive growth targets
for the entity.
Flagging up some risks, the rating agency said Piramal Housing Finance
is targeting a rapid expansion of its loan book
to over Rs 15,000 crore by the end of FY20. It has already booked assets worth Rs 200 crore since it commenced business in early September.
The company's ability to execute its business plans and grow profitability, raise funds at competitive rates and maintain healthy asset quality, would remain the key sensitivities, ICRA
said.
The group's long-standing experience and expertise in the wholesale lending
segment, and experience in the real estate
segment will come handy in business operations.
Housing finance
would remain the key focus for the company. Piramal Housing Finance
would also offer products like loans against property (15 per cent of the portfolio on a steady-state basis) and construction finance (20 per cent of portfolio on a steady-state basis).